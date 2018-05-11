The Life Of An ICO Millionaire Is Tough
You gain all of this wealth, but don't know how to spend it. You need a status symbol, flashy enough that people in the know, know, but not flashy enough that you are going to get robbed (careful with those lamborghinis). Thats why we created INITIAL TSHIRT OFFERING, the limited edition clothing line for people like us.
You haven't seen a whitepaper like this. Trust me, I'm on the internet. Read Here
Initial Tshirt Offering Changes Lives
Anoop K.
This is not trolling enough
Crypto Warren Buffet
I had a bunch of ethereum and nothing to spend it on so I said fuck it.
James M.
I can't tell if this is real or not
Featured collection
Initial Tshirt Offering
- $100.00
ICO Millionaire
- $100.00
A portion of proceeds goes to Puerto Rico relief
We'll be donating 10% of our profits to Ayuda Mi Isla, a local non-profit that supports recovery efforts in Puerto Rico