The Life Of An ICO Millionaire Is Tough

You gain all of this wealth, but don't know how to spend it. You need a status symbol, flashy enough that people in the know, know, but not flashy enough that you are going to get robbed (careful with those lamborghinis). Thats why we created INITIAL TSHIRT OFFERING, the limited edition clothing line for people like us.

ICO Millionaire

ICO Millionaire

$100.00 Sale

Limited Run ICO Millionaire Shirts
  • Limited Quantity (150 in circulation per size)
  • Individually Numbered Hem Tags
  • Premium Quality Soft Cotton/Polyester Blend
  • Gold Foil Printing
  • Ships in 4-6 weeks

Initial Tshirt Offering Changes Lives

This is not trolling enough

Anoop K.

I had a bunch of ethereum and nothing to spend it on so I said fuck it.

Crypto Warren Buffet

I can't tell if this is real or not

James M.

A portion of proceeds goes to Puerto Rico relief

We'll be donating 10% of our profits to Ayuda Mi Isla, a local non-profit that supports recovery efforts in Puerto Rico